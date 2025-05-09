AP PHOTOS: The 60th Academy of Country Music Awards are here

FRISCO, Texas — The 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards celebrate their 60th anniversary Thursday night.
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
The 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards celebrate their 60th anniversary Thursday night.
FRISCO, Texas — The 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards celebrate their 60th anniversary Thursday night.
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
The sports loyalties of Pope Leo XIV became a topic of conversation almost as soon as the white smoke emerged from the Vatican's Sistine Chapel.