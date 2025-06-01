World

AP PHOTOS: Thailand kicks off Pride Month with a parade in Bangkok

Thailand started its annual celebration Sunday for the LGBTQ+ community's Pride Month, with its Pride Parade, the first to be held after Thailand legalized same-sex marriage earlier this year.

The Associated Press
June 1, 2025 at 10:22AM

BANGKOK — Thailand started its annual celebration Sunday for the LGBTQ+ community's Pride Month, with its Pride Parade, the first to be held after Thailand legalized same-sex marriage earlier this year.

Participants marched with rainbow flags for hours in Bangkok. Pride Month celebrations have been endorsed by politicians including Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who was attending the parade this year.

The enactment of the Marriage Equality Act makes Thailand the first country in Southeast Asia and the third place in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

about the writer

SAKCHAI LALIT

The Associated Press

