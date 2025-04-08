Nation

AP PHOTOS: Swollen rivers flood towns in the US South and Midwest

Flooding worsened across the U.S. South and Midwest, threatening communities already waterlogged and badly damaged by days of heavy rain and storms that killed at least 23 people.

The Associated Press
April 8, 2025 at 5:35AM

From Texas to Ohio, utilities scrambled to shut off power and gas, while cities deployed sandbags to protect homes and businesses. Forecasters warned that flooding could persist for days, especially in Kentucky, Tennessee and Alabama.

Some rivers that inundated towns rose to near-record levels and some crested Monday.

Forecasters attributed the violent weather to warm temperatures, an unstable atmosphere, strong winds and abundant moisture streaming from the Gulf.

This photo gallery, curated by AP photo editors, highlights the destruction caused by the storms.

