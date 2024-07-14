This collection of photos shows the aftermath of a shooting at former President Donald Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.
The former president, his ear covered in blood from what he said was a gunshot, was quickly pulled away by Secret Service agents and his campaign said he was ''fine.'' A local prosecutor said the suspected gunman and at least one attendee are dead. The Secret Service said two spectators were critically injured.
A few short minutes after Trump took the stage, shots rang out
At 6:02 pm Saturday, to the strains of ''God Bless the U.S.A.,'' former President Donald Trump took the stage at fairgrounds in Butler, Pennsylvania, waving at the cheering crowd and settling into his regular rally speech under a scorching midsummer sun.
Politics
Biden says 'everybody must condemn' attack on Trump, hopes to speak with ex-president soon
President Joe Biden said Saturday that ''everybody must condemn'' the suspected assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, adding that he hoped to speak with his 2024 presidential rival soon.
Nation
The Latest: After apparent assassination attempt, Trump says he was shot in the ear but is fine
Donald Trump's campaign says he is ''fine'' after what law enforcement officials are treating as an apparent assassination attempt during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.
Nation
Four US presidents were assassinated; others were targeted, as were presidential candidates
Before Saturday's apparent attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, there have been multiple instances of political violence targeting U.S. presidents, former presidents and major party presidential candidates.
Nation
AP PHOTOS: Shooting at Trump rally in Pennsylvania
