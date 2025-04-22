World

People have gathered in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican to mourn Pope Francis, the first Latin American pope who charmed believers with his humble style.

The Associated Press
AP PHOTOS: Scenes from the Vatican

VATICAN CITY — People have gathered in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican to mourn Pope Francis, the first Latin American pope who charmed believers with his humble style.

Francis died Monday after making a final, poignant public appearance on Easter Sunday. He blessed the crowd of faithful from the loggia of St. Peter's Basilica in an appearance about a month after his lengthy hospitalization for pneumonia.

Tributes to Francis were shared from around the world, and cardinals were meeting Tuesday at the Vatican to plan his funeral and the conclave to elect his successor.

