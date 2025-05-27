World

AP PHOTOS: Sao Paulo police clear the Crackland area as residents scatter and denounce abuse

Sao Paulo authorities are trying a full-on approach to end the infamous Crackland area, which experts say could lead to the same results of previous initiatives; an initial success followed by a gradual return of drug users.

The Associated Press
May 27, 2025 at 6:45AM

SAO PAULO — Sao Paulo authorities are trying a full-on approach to end the infamous Crackland area, which experts say could lead to the same results of previous initiatives; an initial success followed by a gradual return of drug users.

The police forces under Gov. Tarcisio de Freitas and Mayor Ricardo Nunes have boosted searches of bags and purses, closed small pensions where drug users took their shots and raided dumpsters where traffickers gathered. A new part of the initiative includes the dismantling of a neighboring shanty town where police say Crackland suppliers work.

ANDRE PENNER

The Associated Press

