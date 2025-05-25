World

AP PHOTOS: Russia and Ukraine swap hundreds more prisoners hours after a massive attack on Kyiv

Russia and Ukraine exchanged hundreds more prisoners Saturday as part of a major swap that amounted to a rare moment of cooperation in otherwise failed efforts to reach a ceasefire.

The Associated Press
May 25, 2025 at 6:20AM

CHERNYHIV REGION, Ukraine — Russia and Ukraine exchanged hundreds more prisoners Saturday as part of a major swap that amounted to a rare moment of cooperation in otherwise failed efforts to reach a ceasefire.

The exchange happened hours after Kyiv came under a large-scale Russian drone and missile attack that injured at least 15 people. Authorities in Ukraine said the capital again came under a combined drone and missile attack that started Saturday night and stretched into Sunday morning.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

about the writer

about the writer

EVGENIY MALOLETKA

The Associated Press

More from World

See More

World

Indonesian president and Chinese premier meet to discuss expanding trade during US trade war

Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto on Sunday to discuss ways to expand trade and investment during the U.S. global trade war and as economic globalization faces headwinds.

World

A massive Russian drone-and-missile attack on Ukraine kills at least 12 people, officials say

World

AP PHOTOS: Russia and Ukraine swap hundreds more prisoners hours after a massive attack on Kyiv