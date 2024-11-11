Throngs of revelers in costumes took to the streets of Germany's Carnival strongholds to celebrate the start of carnival season.
AP PHOTOS: Revelers in costumes take to the streets of Germany to kick off carnival celebrations
Throngs of revelers in costumes took to the streets of Germany's Carnival strongholds to celebrate the start of carnival season.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 11, 2024 at 11:36PM
Carnival celebrations in the Rhineland traditionally begin on the 11th of November at 11:11 in the morning and last until Ash Wednesday the following year.
____
Follow AP visual journalism:
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
A conservative prosecutor's attorney struggled Monday to persuade the Wisconsin Supreme Court to reactivate the state's 175-year-old abortion ban, drawing a tongue-lashing from two of the court's liberal justices during oral arguments.