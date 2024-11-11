Nation

AP PHOTOS: Revelers in costumes take to the streets of Germany to kick off carnival celebrations

Throngs of revelers in costumes took to the streets of Germany's Carnival strongholds to celebrate the start of carnival season.

By The Associated Press

November 11, 2024 at 11:36PM

Carnival celebrations in the Rhineland traditionally begin on the 11th of November at 11:11 in the morning and last until Ash Wednesday the following year.

