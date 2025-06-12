Nation

AP PHOTOS: Protests surge across US after Trump mobilizes troops

Protests are popping up in many areas of the United States following immigration enforcement raids in Los Angeles that prompted President Donald Trump to mobilize National Guard troops and Marines.

The Associated Press
June 12, 2025 at 3:20AM

The demonstrations have largely been peaceful, though some protesters have clashed with law enforcement as officers made arrests and used chemical irritants to disperse crowds.

The Trump administration said it would continue the raids and deportations despite the protests.

More demonstrations are planned throughout the U.S. on Saturday to coincide with Trump's planned military parade in Washington.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

