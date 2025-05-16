AP PHOTOS: Protests in Panama enter third week, challenging President Mulino

Panama — Protests in Panama have entered their third week, challenging several recent actions by President José Raúl Mulino.
Demonstrators are opposing a recently enacted law that overhauled the country's pension system, a security memorandum of understanding signed with the United States that critics say undermines Panama's sovereignty over the canal, and plans to build a new reservoir on the Indio River to supply water for the Panama Canal's locks.
