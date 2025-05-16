World

AP PHOTOS: Protests in Panama enter third week, challenging President Mulino

Protests in Panama have entered their third week, challenging several recent actions by President José Raúl Mulino.

The Associated Press
May 16, 2025 at 8:30PM

Panama — Protests in Panama have entered their third week, challenging several recent actions by President José Raúl Mulino.

Demonstrators are opposing a recently enacted law that overhauled the country's pension system, a security memorandum of understanding signed with the United States that critics say undermines Panama's sovereignty over the canal, and plans to build a new reservoir on the Indio River to supply water for the Panama Canal's locks.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

about the writer

about the writer

MATIAS DELACROIX

The Associated Press

More from World

See More

World

Planned water reserve intended to ease shortages in the Panama Canal fuels river protest

Dozens of boats carrying around 200 people, mostly farmers waving Panamanian flags, traveled along the country's central Indio River on Friday to protest a planned reservoir in the Panama Canal intended to solve water shortages in the waterway that have threatened international trade flow.

World

Ari Aster's 'Eddington,' about America losing its mind in 2020, finds a mixed reception at Cannes

World

What's happened at the Cannes Film Festival so far — and what's still to come