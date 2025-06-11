AP PHOTOS: Princess Kako of Japan visits Brazil

Japan's Princess Kako of Akishino, the younger daughter of Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko, is on an 11-day tour of Brazil.
___
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
Japan's Princess Kako of Akishino, the younger daughter of Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko, is on an 11-day tour of Brazil.
Japan's Princess Kako of Akishino, the younger daughter of Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko, is on an 11-day tour of Brazil.
___
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
A federal judge has ruled that the government must release Mahmoud Khalil, the former Columbia University graduate student whom the Trump administration is trying to deport over his participation in pro-Palestinian demonstrations.