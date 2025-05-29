Things To Do

AP PHOTOS: Popular 'kumpir' dish in Turkey is served ahead of International Day of Potato

People in Istanbul's Ortakoy district enjoy a popular dish, stuffed baked potato known as ''kumpir,'' ahead of the International Day of Potato on Friday.

The Associated Press
May 29, 2025 at 10:29AM

ISTANBUL — People in Istanbul's Ortakoy district enjoy a popular dish, stuffed baked potato known as ''kumpir,'' ahead of the International Day of Potato on Friday.

____

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Things To Do

See More

Business

Cosmetics company E.l.f acquires Hailey Bieber's Rhode beauty brand for $1 billion

E.l.f. Beauty has acquired Hailey Bieber's Rhode skincare brand in a $1 billion deal, the companies said.

Business

Astronaut one day, artist the next: How to help children explore the world of careers

Things To Do

AP PHOTOS: Popular 'kumpir' dish in Turkey is served ahead of International Day of Potato