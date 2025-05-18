World

AP PHOTOS: Pope Leo XIV takes his first popemobile ride in St. Peter's Square ahead of installation

Pope Leo XIV took his first popemobile ride through St. Peter's Square ahead of his installation on Sunday, waving from the back of the open-back truck to the crowd waving flags and cheering ''Viva il Papa!''

The Associated Press
May 18, 2025 at 12:59PM

VATICAN CITY — Pope Leo XIV took his first popemobile ride through St. Peter's Square ahead of his installation on Sunday, waving from the back of the open-back truck to the crowd waving flags and cheering ''Viva il Papa!''

The bells of St. Peter's Basilica tolled as Leo waved as the truck looped slowly through the square. The crowd cheered and waved a sea of Peruvian, American and Holy See flags mixed in with flags of other nations and banners.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

