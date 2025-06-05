World

AP PHOTOS: Panama protests have lasted 45 days and counting

Protests have persisted in parts of Panama for a month and a half. They've covered a range of issues including the changes to social security and opposition to a security agreement giving U.S. soldiers and contractors access to some facilities in Panama.

The Associated Press
June 5, 2025 at 10:34PM

ARIMAE, Panama — Protests have persisted in parts of Panama for a month and a half. They've covered a range of issues including the changes to social security and opposition to a security agreement giving U.S. soldiers and contractors access to some facilities in Panama.

Authorities and protesters were injured Thursday in eastern Panama when border police tried to open a highway blocked in an Indigenous community.

President José Raúl Mulino has said he will not reverse the social security changes, nor will he allow protesters to obstruct roads.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

about the writer

about the writer

MATÍAS DELACROIX

The Associated Press

More from World

See More

Sports

Teen girl testifies behind closed doors in Wander Franco trial in the Dominican Republic

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco appeared in court Thursday in the Dominican Republic in a sexual abuse case involving a 14-year-old girl who testified behind closed doors.

World

AP PHOTOS: Panama protests have lasted 45 days and counting

Business

US stocks slip as Wall Street makes its final moves ahead of Friday's jobs report