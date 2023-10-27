SANTIAGO, Chile — Athletes from 41 nations are competing at The Pan American Games in the capital of Chile, Santiago, and many are looking to qualify for the Olympics. The Games are the largest multi-sport event in the Americas and are held every four years, preceding the Olympics by a year.
This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made of competitions this week.
Read more of AP's coverage of The Pan American Games.
Follow AP visual journalism:
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Reusse: Minnesota native Jeff Nelson retires as MLB umpire with no fanfare
Jeff Nelson got "the talk" from his parents in Cottage Grove just as he applied for umpiring school ... and the rest is history.
Sports
Judge denies request to raise Mikey Williams' bail and sets trial in shooting for Dec. 14
A San Diego County Superior Court judge on Friday rejected a request to raise star Memphis basketball recruit Mikey Williams' bail for what the prosecution said was a threatening social media post, and granted a speedy trial for the 19-year-old on nine felony charges stemming from a March 17 shooting incident in which no one was injured.
Sports
2 Korn Ferry Tour golfers become latest professional athletes to be suspended for sports betting
Two members of the Korn Ferry Tour were suspended for three and six months Friday for placing bets on PGA Tour competitions, making them the latest professional athletes to be disciplined for sports betting.
High Schools
Rochester Mayo tennis star perseveres, makes it a two-championship week
Shortening points to conserve energy, Claire Loftus defeated Eagan's Cassandra Li, adding singles success to her team title.
Sports
Giants Daniel Jones has been ruled out for the third straight week; Taylor faces Jets
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will miss his third straight game with a neck injury, and Tyrod Taylor will start on Sunday in the MetLife Stadium bragging rights game against the Jets.