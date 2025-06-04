World

AP PHOTOS: On remote Nagasaki islands, a rare version of Christianity heads toward extinction

On the rural islands of Nagasaki, a handful of believers practice a version of Christianity that has direct links to a time of samurai, shoguns, and martyred missionaries and believers.

The Associated Press
June 4, 2025 at 8:55AM

IKITSUKI, Japan — On the rural islands of Nagasaki, a handful of believers practice a version of Christianity that has direct links to a time of samurai, shoguns, and martyred missionaries and believers.

On Ikitsuki and other remote sections of Nagasaki prefecture, Hidden Christians pray to what they call the Closet God — scroll paintings of Mary and Jesus disguised as a Buddhist Bodhisattva, hidden in special closets. They chant in a Latin that has not been widely used for centuries.

Now, though, the Hidden Christians are disappearing. Almost all are elderly, and as the young move away to cities or turn their backs on the faith, those remaining are desperate to preserve evidence of this unique offshoot of Christianity — and convey to the world what its loss will mean.

______

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

about the writer

about the writer

EUGENE HOSHIKO, HIRO KOMAE and FOSTER KLUG

The Associated Press

More from World

See More

Business

Ukraine's backers meet to drum up arms and ammo. The Pentagon chief is absent for the first time

Senior officials from almost 50 nations gathered Wednesday to drum up more weapons and ammunition for Ukraine, with the Pentagon's chief absent for the first time since the group organizing the military aid was set up three years ago.

World

South Korea has endured 6 months of political turmoil. What can we expect in Lee's presidency?

World

New South Korean President Lee faces crucial challenges at home and abroad