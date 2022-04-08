A body lay covered at a train station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, on Friday after a missile hit. On the platform was a bloodied stuffed horse, left behind after an attack that killed at least 50 people and wounded dozens more.
In Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, relatives cried at a mass grave. In the city of Chuhuiv, the end of a missile stuck up out of the ground.
The destruction from Russia's war on Ukraine could be seen at a home in Kharkiv, where Oleg Mezhiritsky and his mother, Lidiya Mezhiritska, stood outside their crumpled house.
It could also be seen on a street in Mariupol, where a woman pulled her bags past damaged homes.
This gallery contains graphic content.
