AP PHOTOS: Notable attendees at the funeral of Pope Francis at the Vatican

In the packed square in front of St. Peter's Basilica, U.S. President Donald Trump was in the front row, and about 10 mourners to his right was Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The two had met to talk about the Russia-Ukraine war before the Mass. First lady Melania Trump, Queen Letizia of Spain and former U.S. first lady Jill Biden all wore solemn expressions and traditional black veils with lace as they attended alongside their husbands — the first two near each other in the front row.