LONDON — Some 200,000 music fans gathered at Worthy Farm in the southwest of England from June 26 to June 30 for the Glastonbury Festival.
The festival began in 1970.
Bands that performed included Dua Lipa and American artist SZA.
The selection was curated by London-based photo editor Anne Marie Belgrave.
____
Follow AP visual journalism:
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Life and death in Gaza's 'safe zone' where food is scarce and Israel strikes without warning
An Israeli airstrike slammed into a residential building next to the main medical center in Gaza's southern city of Khan Younis, wounding at least seven people, hospital authorities and witnesses said Wednesday.
World
Mexico evacuates sea turtle eggs from beaches as Hurricane Beryl heads to the Yucatan peninsula
Stung by past failures to prepare for hurricanes, the Mexican government on Wednesday began evacuating even sea turtle eggs from beaches ahead of incoming Hurricane Beryl.
World
Far-right National Rally candidates, including one who wore Nazi cap, scrutinized in French election
As it stands on the threshold of power in France, the far-right National Rally is facing scrutiny about some of the candidates it hopes will help it secure a ruling majority in legislative elections on Sunday, including a woman it has pulled from the high-stakes race over a photo of her wearing a World War II-era Nazi officer's cap.
Sports
Wimbledon 2024: Here's how to watch on TV, betting odds and more you should know
How to watch Wimbledon on TV
Sports
Coco Gauff and Carlos Alcaraz advance at Wimbledon. Naomi Osaka loses
Coco Gauff likes No. 1 Court at Wimbledon.