MILAN — If there is one theme emerging at Milan Fashion Week, it is cocooning, hunkering down, enveloping one's self in comfort clothing.

No one is mentioning the wars and political divisions cleaving the globe, but it is clear that if they are not in the forefront of designers' minds, the drive for self-protection is a subliminal part of the Zeitgeist.

Here are some highlights from mostly womenswear previews for Fall-Winter 2024-25 on Thursday, the second day of Milan Fashion Week:

MAX MARA DEFINES MODERN, SPARE SILHOUETTE

The silhouette is everything at Max Mara for the next cold weather season.

Creative director Ian Griffiths' mood board included silken teddies, Belle Epoque'-inspired boule coats and photos of the French novelist Colette, whose spare style, the British designer said, inspired the collection's simplicity.

Griffiths chose a palette of midnight blue, black and gray monochromes, all the better to discern the rich silhouettes of the sweeping boule coats defined by elegant blousing on the back like a bomber jacket, trousers and skirts that sweep into sarong knots, triple-tier detailing on the back of short coats, kimono-inspired sleeves, soft pleated, wide-legged trousers, and leg-baring woolen daytime rompers.

The must-have accessory was a knit cummerbund worn with a thin belt, defining the waistline in any look. Evening wear, with a practicality that translates to the day, had a hint of dark crystal adornment. The bag of the season was a no-nonsense cross-body with metal clasps.

Griffiths said he returned to ''boule, cocoon shapes'' inspired by the 1910s and 1920s that he first experimented with at university in the mid-1980s. ''You can always come back to something. If not next season, maybe in 40 years you can come back to it. And every time it will be different,'' Griffiths said backstage.