AP PHOTOS: Mark Carney's Liberal Party wins federal election in Canada

Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberal Party has won Canada's federal election, capping a stunning turnaround in fortunes fueled by U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to Canada's economy and sovereignty.

The Associated Press
April 29, 2025 at 7:45AM

The Liberals are projected to win more of Parliament's 343 seats than the Conservatives in Monday's contest. It isn't clear yet if they will win an outright majority, at least 172, or will need to rely on one or more smaller parties to pass legislation.

Trump's threats of tariffs and suggestions that Canada should become the 51st state upended the race, as polls showed Pierre Poilievre and his Conservative Party with comfortable leads only months ago.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

