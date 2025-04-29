Things To Do

AP PHOTOS: LGBTQ+ models showcase Lady Gaga-inspired outfits at Rio de Janeiro train station

Members of the LGBTQ+ community on Tuesday modeled creations inspired by Lady Gaga's iconic style at a fashion show in Brazil featuring outfits made either by the models themselves or by the sustainable fashion house "Escola de Divines."

The Associated Press
April 29, 2025 at 10:20PM

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil — Members of the LGBTQ+ community on Tuesday modeled creations inspired by Lady Gaga's iconic style at a fashion show in Brazil featuring outfits made either by the models themselves or by the sustainable fashion house "Escola de Divines."

The fashion show took place at Rio de Janeiro's Central train station and aimed to publicize the special train schedule for Lady Gaga's Saturday concert on Copacabana Beach.

It also served as an awareness campaign guiding the LGBTQ+ population on how to stay safe and what to do in cases of violence, as well as tips to preserve sexual health.

____

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

about the writer

about the writer

SILVIA IZQUIERDO

The Associated Press

More from Things To Do

See More

Things To Do

AP PHOTOS: LGBTQ+ models showcase Lady Gaga-inspired outfits at Rio de Janeiro train station

Members of the LGBTQ+ community on Tuesday modeled creations inspired by Lady Gaga's iconic style at a fashion show in Brazil featuring outfits made either by the models themselves or by the sustainable fashion house "Escola de Divines."

Nation

Judge orders Trump administration to restore $12 million for pro-democracy Radio Free Europe

Business

Chinese singles are looking for love in video chats — with thousands following along in real time