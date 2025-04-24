World

AP PHOTOS: Kyiv pummeled by deadly Russian drone and missile strikes

A large-scale Russian missile and drone attack hit Kyiv overnight, killing nine people and injuring another 63, including six children, Ukrainian authorities said Thursday.

The Associated Press
April 24, 2025 at 4:47AM

KYIV, Ukraine — A large-scale Russian missile and drone attack hit Kyiv overnight, killing nine people and injuring another 63, including six children, Ukrainian authorities said Thursday.

The Kyiv City Military Administration said on its Telegram channel that Russia struck Kyiv with drones and ballistic missiles. At least 42 people were hospitalized, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said. Rescue operations were still underway early morning Thursday to find bodies under the rubble.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

about the writer

about the writer

EVGENIY MALOLETKA

The Associated Press

More from World

See More

World

AP PHOTOS: Kyiv pummeled by deadly Russian drone and missile strikes

A large-scale Russian missile and drone attack hit Kyiv overnight, killing nine people and injuring another 63, including six children, Ukrainian authorities said Thursday.

World

Massive Russian strike on Kyiv kills 9 overnight

World

Hong Kong allows outspoken Cardinal Joseph Zen to attend Pope Francis' funeral