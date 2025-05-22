Nation

AP PHOTOS: Jet crashes into San Diego neighborhood, killing 3 and setting homes and vehicles on fire

The music agency Sound Talent Group said Thursday that three of its employees, including co-founder Dave Shapiro, died on the private plane that crashed into a San Diego neighborhood early that morning.

The Associated Press
May 22, 2025 at 9:53PM

San Diego — The music agency Sound Talent Group said Thursday that three of its employees, including co-founder Dave Shapiro, died on the private plane that crashed into a San Diego neighborhood early that morning.

The total number of fatalities is unknown, but six people were on board the plane, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Several people were injured while trying to flee after the crash just before 4 a.m. in Murphy Canyon, the largest neighborhood of U.S. Navy-owned housing in the country. Others were treated for smoke inhalation, authorities said.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

about the writer

about the writer

By: GREGORY BULL and WILLIAM LIANG

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

Nation

The Latest: Administration bars Harvard from having foreign students, says thousands must transfer

The Trump administration revoked Harvard University's ability to enroll international students in its escalating battle with the Ivy League school, saying thousands of current students must transfer to other schools or leave the country. The Department of Homeland Security said the university allowed ''anti-American, pro-terrorist agitators'' to assault Jewish students on campus and claimed without evidence that Harvard is coordinating with the Chinese communist party.

Nation

Trump administration bars Harvard from enrolling foreign students

Business

What we know about a private plane's fatal crash into a San Diego neighborhood