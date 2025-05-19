World

AP PHOTOS: Israeli strikes across Gaza overnight kill dozens

Israel says it has launched ''extensive'' new ground operations in Gaza.

The Associated Press
May 19, 2025 at 4:00AM

JABALIA, Gaza Strip — Israel says it has launched ''extensive'' new ground operations in Gaza.

Hospitals and medics say airstrikes in Israel's new offensive killed at least 103 people overnight and into Sunday. They say dozens of children are among the dead.

The strikes also forced northern Gaza's main hospital to close. Israel says it is pressuring Hamas to agree to a temporary ceasefire that would free Israeli hostages held in Gaza. But it wouldn't necessarily end the 19-month war.

Hamas says it wants a full withdrawal of Israeli forces and a pathway to ending the war as part of any deal.

This is a photo gallery curated by Associated Press photo editors.

ARIEL SCHALIT, JEHAD ALSHRAFI and ABDEL KAREEM HANA

The Associated Press

