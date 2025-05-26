World

AP PHOTOS: Israeli nationalists march through Jerusalem

Israeli Jews chanting ''Death to Arabs'' made their way through Muslim neighborhoods of Jerusalem's Old City on Monday as part of an annual ''Jerusalem Day" march. The procession marks Israel's conquest of the eastern part of the city including the Old City and its holy sites sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims, in the 1967 Mideast war. The event threatened to inflame tensions that are rife in the city after nearly 600 days of war in Gaza.

The Associated Press
May 26, 2025 at 8:13PM

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

