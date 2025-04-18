AP PHOTOS: Inside Maine's hidden 'Sistine Chapel' with 70-year-old frescoes

Things To Do

The Associated Press
April 18, 2025 at 4:35AM

SOLON, Maine — The recent launch of a website dedicated to frescoes in a Maine meeting house has created a new surge of interest in the paintings.

Colby College students created the website for the South Solon Meeting House. The interior of the building is covered in 70-year-old fresco murals that encourage some in the state's art community to describe it as ''Maine's Sistine Chapel.''

The murals were painted by artists in the 1950s and have been appreciated by visitors for decades. Colby art professor Véronique Plesch hopes it inspires many more.

ROBERT F. BUKATY

The Associated Press

