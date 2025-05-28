Nation

AP PHOTOS: Influencer brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate

Influencer brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate have been charged in Britain with rape and other crimes, prosecutors said Wednesday.

The Associated Press
May 28, 2025 at 8:09PM

Influencer brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate have been charged in Britain with rape and other crimes, prosecutors said Wednesday.

____

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

Business

Delta flight delayed because 2 pigeons sneaked aboard a plane in Minneapolis

Two pigeons sneaked aboard a Delta Air Lines plane, delaying the flight twice.

Nation

Immigrant rights advocates rally against ICE courthouse arrests in San Francisco

Nation

Woman in coma after violent break-in at California home of Beanie Babies billionaire, officials say