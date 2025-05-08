Nation

AP PHOTOS: India and Pakistan trade fire as tensions flare

India fired attack drones into Pakistan on Thursday, the Pakistani military said, while India accused its neighbor of attempting its own attack as tensions soared between the nuclear-armed rivals.

The Associated Press
May 8, 2025 at 12:26PM

Associated Press

The Associated Press

