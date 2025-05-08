AP PHOTOS: India and Pakistan trade fire as tensions flare

India fired attack drones into Pakistan on Thursday, the Pakistani military said, while India accused its neighbor of attempting its own attack as tensions soared between the nuclear-armed rivals.
The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week despite heightened uncertainty about how President Donald Trump's tariffs will impact the U.S. and global economies.