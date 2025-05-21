AP PHOTOS: In Pakistan, people don't run with bulls. They race them. In spectacular style

MALAL, Pakistan — Bulls are yoked together by thick wooden frames in a sun-scorched field of rural Pakistan, while behind them, holding onto nothing more than ropes and his honor, is a man on a plank.
Hundreds of spectators whoop and cheer as the animals begin to hurtle down a track, whipping up a storm of dust and imminent danger.
This is bull racing, Punjabi style.
The traditional sport captures the raw energy of village life and is a world away from the floodlit cricket and hockey stadiums found in many Pakistani cities.
Bull racing has deep roots in the Attock district of eastern Punjab province. It is more than just a sport there, it is a part of the region's living heritage.
In the village of Malal, one of bull racing's most vibrant hubs, hundreds of people gather every year to witness the spectacle. Jockeys crouch behind the animals on a plank, gripping onto some reins and relying on experience and instinct to triumph.
But there's always a chance for chaos as it's common for the bulls to throw the jockey off his platform and drag him through the dirt.
''This isn't just entertainment, it's tradition,'' said Sardar Haseeb, whose family has been holding races for generations. ''We take pride in our animals. Farmers and landowners raise their bulls year round just for this moment. People are willing to pay high prices for a winning bull. It becomes a symbol of pride.''