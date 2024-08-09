AP PHOTOS: Hundreds of Taylor Swift fans come together in Vienna after concerts canceled

The Ernst Happel Stadium, where up to 65,000 fans had been expected, sat empty Thursday aside from media filming outside. Later in the day on Corneliusgasse — a small street just 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the stadium — fans flocked to trade friendship bracelets and commiserate about the cancelations. The beaded bracelets, typically bearing Swift's song titles or popular phrases, are usually swapped at concerts with strangers.