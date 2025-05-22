Sports

AP PHOTOS: Horses on a Kentucky farm help men build sober lives, gain work and reunite families

Thoroughbred horses on a sprawling Kentucky farm are helping men trying to carve out clean and sober lives.

May 22, 2025

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — Thoroughbred horses on a sprawling Kentucky farm are helping men trying to carve out clean and sober lives.

The farm is home to a program that offers addicts who've never been around the 1,000-pound (450-kilogram) animals a chance to care for them with the goal of landing a job related to the racing industry and putting themselves on a new path. The Stable Recovery program teaches horsemanship over the course of a year while providing housing, food, clothing, transportation and income to men who've tried and failed numerous other times to escape addiction.

Among its success stories are the sons of two prominent veterans of the racing industry.

