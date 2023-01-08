Highlights from Mikaela Shiffrin's career after she matched Lindsey Vonn for the women's World Cup skiing record with win No. 82.
Shiffrin matches Vonn's World Cup record with win No. 82
The emotions came pouring out of Mikaela Shiffrin when she matched Lindsey Vonn's women's World Cup skiing record with her 82nd win Sunday.
Sports
Lindsey Vonn: Shiffrin's record-breaking is sign of progress
EDITOR'S NOTE: Lindsey Vonn was keeping track from afar when Mikaela Shiffrin matched her women's World Cup record of 82 wins. Shiffrin won a giant slalom on Sunday in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, to draw even with Vonn. While Vonn retired four years ago when injuries cut her career short, the 27-year-old Shiffrin is still going strong. Shiffrin can now break Vonn's mark in a night slalom scheduled for Flachau, Austria, on Tuesday.