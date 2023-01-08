Sports

EDITOR'S NOTE: Lindsey Vonn was keeping track from afar when Mikaela Shiffrin matched her women's World Cup record of 82 wins. Shiffrin won a giant slalom on Sunday in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, to draw even with Vonn. While Vonn retired four years ago when injuries cut her career short, the 27-year-old Shiffrin is still going strong. Shiffrin can now break Vonn's mark in a night slalom scheduled for Flachau, Austria, on Tuesday.