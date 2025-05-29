Sports

AP PHOTOS: Highlights from the second round of the French Open tennis tournament

This gallery, curated by AP photo editors, showcases highlights from the second round of the French Open tennis tournament on Thursday at Roland Garros.

The Associated Press
May 29, 2025 at 11:25PM

PARIS — This gallery, curated by AP photo editors, showcases highlights from the second round of the French Open tennis tournament on Thursday at Roland Garros.

about the writer

about the writer

LINDSEY WASSON, CHRISTOPHE ENA, THIBAULT CAMUS and AURELIEN MORISSARD

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

AP PHOTOS: Highlights from the second round of the French Open tennis tournament

This gallery, curated by AP photo editors, showcases highlights from the second round of the French Open tennis tournament on Thursday at Roland Garros.

Sports

Ben Griffin still on a heater after his win on punishing course at Memorial

Sports

Parker's walk-off homer gives Oklahoma 4-3 win over Tennessee in Women's CWS thriller