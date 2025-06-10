Things To Do

AP PHOTOS: Highlights from The BET Awards 2025

The BET Awards is bringing major star power — including Kendrick Lamar, Mariah Carey, and Jamie Foxx — to celebrate its 25th anniversary on Monday.

June 10, 2025 at 2:30AM

LOS ANGELES — The BET Awards is bringing major star power — including Kendrick Lamar, Mariah Carey, and Jamie Foxx — to celebrate its 25th anniversary on Monday.

