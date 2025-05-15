World

AP PHOTOS: Highlights from Day 3 of the Cannes Film Festival

The Associated Press
May 15, 2025 at 10:19AM

CANNES, France —

This gallery features daily highlights from the Cannes Film Festival curated by Associated Press photo editors.

___

For more coverage of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, visit https://apnews.com/hub/cannes-film-festival.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from World

See More

Business

Spain to limit access to Madrid airport for nontravelers because of homeless encampment problem

Spain's airport authority will start to limit access to Madrid's airport during some parts of the day as a preventive measure to stop more homeless people from sleeping in its terminals.

World

AP PHOTOS: Highlights from Day 3 of the Cannes Film Festival

World

New Zealand's Parliament will debate suspending Māori lawmakers who performed a protest haka