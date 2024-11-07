Nation

AP PHOTOS: Harris supporters show range of emotions as she gives concession speech

Supporters, many of them women of color, looked somber, shed tears and raised their fists in solidarity as Vice President Kamala Harris delivered her concession speech for the 2024 presidential election Wednesday on the campus of Howard University in Washington.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 7, 2024 at 12:59AM

Supporters, many of them women of color, looked somber, shed tears and raised their fists in solidarity as Vice President Kamala Harris delivered her concession speech for the 2024 presidential election Wednesday on the campus of Howard University in Washington.

Many held up cellphones and appeared to be recording history as Harris told them she had lost her race against Trump. When Harris took the stage at her alma mater, she saw a sea of America flags and serious faces.

''Folks are feeling and experiencing a range of emotions right now, I get it,'' she said.

The audience booed after she said she had congratulated President-elect Donald Trump on his victory. Some men in the crowd looked dejected as they listened while one group of women smiled in support.

Another person walking down a street wore a sign that said ''America broke my heart.''

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

Business

Stock market today: World shares gain after Trump's victory as focus turns to the Fed

Shares were mostly higher in Europe and Asia on Thursday after U.S. stocks stormed to records as investors wagered on what Donald Trump's return to the White House will mean for the economy and the world.

Nation

Wild winds fuel Southern California wildfire that has forced thousands to evacuate

Nation

Middle East latest: Large airstrikes hit Beirut suburbs as Israel expands northern Gaza operations