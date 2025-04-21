AP PHOTOS: Global tributes pour in to honor Pope Francis after his death

Tributes to Pope Francis poured in from around the world, from presidents to people of all walks of life, after the Vatican announced the pontiff's death at age 88 on Monday.
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
Tributes to Pope Francis poured in from around the world, from presidents to people of all walks of life, after the Vatican announced the pontiff's death at age 88 on Monday.
Tributes to Pope Francis poured in from around the world, from presidents to people of all walks of life, after the Vatican announced the pontiff's death at age 88 on Monday.
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
Pope Francis died Monday, history's first Latin American pontiff who charmed the world with his humble style and concern for the poor but alienated conservatives with critiques of capitalism and climate change.