AP Photos: Gaza In Mourning

More than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, which is now in its 11th month, the territory's Health Ministry said Thursday.

By The Associated Press

Associated Press

August 15, 2024 at 10:33AM

This photo gallery highlights images of Palestinians as they mourn their loved ones, as captured by Associated Press photographer Fatima Shbair throughout the war in Gaza.

