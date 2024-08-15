More than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, which is now in its 11th month, the territory's Health Ministry said Thursday.
Nation
AP Photos: Gaza In Mourning
More than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, which is now in its 11th month, the territory's Health Ministry said Thursday.
By The Associated Press
Associated Press
August 15, 2024 at 10:33AM
This photo gallery highlights images of Palestinians as they mourn their loved ones, as captured by Associated Press photographer Fatima Shbair throughout the war in Gaza.
___
Follow AP visual journalism:
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
More from Nation
See More
Former President Donald Trump invited reporters to his New Jersey golf club Thursday for his second news conference in as many weeks as he adjusts to a newly energized Democratic ticket ahead of next week's Democratic National Convention.