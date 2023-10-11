Buildings turned to rubble. Body bags in the streets. Wailing sirens and shrieking rockets.
As the latest Israeli-Palestinian war entered a fourth day of war Tuesday, scenes showed both an expanding offensive and the conflict's sorrowful results.
Israeli soldiers and Hamas fighters geared up and moved into position. Flag-draped coffins were carried by mourners at funeral processions. The images of the devastation on the ground showed windows shattered by bullets and neighborhoods leveled by blasts.
The war is expected to escalate with at least 1,900 lives lost so far.
