World

AP PHOTOS: Fishermen say a new natural gas project off Senegal's coast threatens their livelihoods

Fishermen say a new natural gas project off the coast of Senegal — a joint venture between British energy giant BP and U.S.-based Kosmos Energy — is threatening their livelihoods.

The Associated Press
June 1, 2025 at 7:06AM

SAINT LOUIS, Senegal — Fishermen say a new natural gas project off the coast of Senegal — a joint venture between British energy giant BP and U.S.-based Kosmos Energy — is threatening their livelihoods.

The project, which started operations late last year, is meant to bring jobs to the densely populated fishing community.

But residents say they are catching fewer fish because the fish are drawn to the project's platform, which fishermen cannot approach. They also say the price of cooking gas keeps rising, even after lower prices were a major selling point for the project.

BP says talks with the community are ongoing.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

about the writer

about the writer

SYLVAIN CHERKAOUI

The Associated Press

More from World

See More

World

The country that made smoking sexy is breaking up with cigarettes

Brigitte Bardot lounged barefoot on a Saint-Tropez beach, drawing languorous puffs from her cigarette. Another actor, Jean-Paul Belmondo, swaggered down the Champs-Élysées with smoke curling from his defiant lips, capturing a generation's restless rebellion.

World

At least 21 Palestinians are killed while heading to a Gaza aid hub, officials and witnesses say

World

After report about Iran's increasing uranium stockpiles, Iranian FM stresses Iran's cooperation