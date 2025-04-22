AP PHOTOS: First images of Pope Francis released

VATICAN CITY — The Vatican releases first images of Pope Francis, showing him in his casket with the Vatican secretary of state praying over him.
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
The Vatican releases first images of Pope Francis, showing him in his casket with the Vatican secretary of state praying over him.
VATICAN CITY — The Vatican releases first images of Pope Francis, showing him in his casket with the Vatican secretary of state praying over him.
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.