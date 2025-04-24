World

AP PHOTOS: Faithful join the line to pay their final respects to Pope Francis

So many mourners lined up to see Pope Francis lying in state in a simple wooden coffin inside St. Peter's Basilica that the Vatican kept the doors open all night to accommodate the higher-than-expected turnout.

The Associated Press
April 24, 2025 at 8:54AM

VATICAN CITY — So many mourners lined up to see Pope Francis lying in state in a simple wooden coffin inside St. Peter's Basilica that the Vatican kept the doors open all night to accommodate the higher-than-expected turnout.

The basilica, which was closed for just an hour Thursday morning for cleaning, is bathed in a hushed silence as mourners from across the globe make a slow, shuffling procession up the main aisle to pay their last respects to Francis, who died Monday after a stroke.

The hours spent in the long line along the stately via della Conciliazione through St. Peter's Square and through the Holy Door into the basilica have allowed mourners to find community.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from World

See More

World

China launches 3 astronauts to replace crew on Chinese space station

China has launched three astronauts to replace the crew on the Chinese Tiangong space station.

World

Tensions escalate between India and Pakistan following deadly attack in disputed Kashmir

World

Zelenskyy cuts short South African trip after massive Russian strike on Kyiv kills 9