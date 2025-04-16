Business

AP PHOTOS: Exporters at China's largest trade fair look to non-US markets for survival

Exporters attending China's biannual trade fair in Canton were emphatic about the need to look beyond selling to Americans.

The Associated Press
April 16, 2025 at 5:15PM

GUANGZHOU, China — Exporters attending China's biannual trade fair in Canton were emphatic about the need to look beyond selling to Americans.

China has been highlighting its focus on trade with countries other than the United States at various trade fairs that are showcasing its vast market and competitiveness as a manufacturing giant.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs of 145% on all products imported from China. While the U.S. has postponed the implementation of most tariffs for three months, the duties on Chinese products remain in place pending a trade deal between the two nations. Beijing has retaliated with tariffs on U.S. goods that total 125%.

Trump's so-called ''reciprocal tariffs'' on China, and essentially all other U.S. trading partners, loomed heavily at the biannual trade fair, which has been held since 1957.

China's leader Xi Jinping said no one wins in a trade war, presenting China as a force for stability in contrast with U.S. President Donald Trump's latest moves on tariffs,

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

NG HAN GUAN

The Associated Press

