AP PHOTOS: Eurovision final lineup is set after second semi-final

The Associated Press
May 15, 2025 at 9:39PM

BASEL, Switzerland — The final lineup in the 69th Eurovision Song Contest is set after a second semi-final round thursday.

Performers from 15 countries battled it out in front of thousands of fans in Basel, Switzerland, for 10 spots in Saturday's final, with the result decided by viewers' votes.

After Thursday's performances, a field of 37 nations has been narrowed down to 26 who will compete in Saturday's grand final. Twenty of the acts are decided by votes, while six countries automatically qualify for the final: the host, Switzerland, and the ''Big Five'' who pay the most to the contest — France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the U.K.

___ For more coverage of this year's Eurovision contest, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/eurovision-song-contest

MARTIN MEISSNER

The Associated Press

