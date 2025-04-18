Nation

AP PHOTOS: Education Day of Action Protests

University professors and students led protests on campuses across the U.S. against what they say are broad attacks on higher education, including massive cuts to funding, the expulsion of international students and the stifling of free speech about the war in Gaza.

The Associated Press
April 18, 2025 at 12:39AM

