World

AP PHOTOS: Displaced Chagos islanders fear they will never go home after a UK-Mauritius deal

Bernadette Dugasse was just a toddler when her family was forced to leave her birthplace, the Chagos Islands. She didn't get a chance to return until she was a grandmother, and only for a visit.

The Associated Press
May 23, 2025 at 11:20AM

LONDON — Bernadette Dugasse was just a toddler when her family was forced to leave her birthplace, the Chagos Islands. She didn't get a chance to return until she was a grandmother, and only for a visit.

Dugasse, 68, has spent most of her life in the Seychelles and the U.K. Like hundreds of others native to the Indian Ocean islands, Dugasse was kicked out of her homeland more than half a century ago when the British and U.S. governments decided to build an important military base there.

After years of fighting for the right to go home, Dugasse and other displaced islanders watched in despair Thursday as the U.K. government announced it was formally transferring the Chagos Islands' sovereignty to Mauritius.

While political leaders spoke about international security and geopolitics, the deal meant only one thing for Chagossians: That the prospect of ever going back to live in their homeland now seems more out of reach than ever.

''We are the natives. We belong there,'' said Dugasse, who has reluctantly settled in Crawley, a town south of London. ''It made me feel enraged because I want to go home.''

——

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from World

See More

World

At least 23 people killed by Israeli strikes in Gaza as Israel lets minimal aid in

At least 23 people were killed by Israeli strikes across Gaza overnight Thursday, as Israel pressed ahead with its military offensive and let in minimal aid to the strip.

World

AP PHOTOS: Displaced Chagos islanders fear they will never go home after a UK-Mauritius deal

World

China criticizes US ban on Harvard's international students