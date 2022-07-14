Did you catch the supermoon?
There was a full moon Wednesday night, and at the same time, the moon was closer to Earth than usual. That combo is called a supermoon.
The closer proximity to Earth can make the moon appear slightly bigger and brighter, weather permitting.
One name for Wednesday's full moon is the "Buck moon" — a reference to the time of year when new antlers are growing on male deer, or bucks.
The supermoon on June 14 was the "Strawberry moon" because it's the full moon at strawberry harvest time.
