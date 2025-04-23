Nation

AP PHOTOS: Dialysis patients struggle to get treatment in blockaded Gaza

Health officials in the Gaza Strip say more than 400 dialysis patients have died during the 18-month Israel-Hamas war because of lack of proper treatment.

The Associated Press
April 23, 2025 at 3:19PM

Health officials in the Gaza Strip say more than 400 dialysis patients have died during the 18-month Israel-Hamas war because of lack of proper treatment.

Israel has restricted the supply of humanitarian aid throughout much of the war and imposed a complete blockade more than six weeks ago. Its numerous evacuation orders across much of the territory have challenged patients' ability to reach regular care.

The World Health Organization reported earlier this year that six of the seven dialysis centers in Gaza have been destroyed during the war. Patients requiring three weekly dialysis sessions now receive only two and for shorter periods.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

