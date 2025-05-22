AP PHOTOS: Decades-old diamond industry in India's Surat faces an uncertain future

The increasing popularity of lab-grown, cheaper diamonds, and the banning of diamonds originating from Russia by the European Union and G7 countries have adversely affected the industry. But the biggest recent threat is from U.S. President Donald Trump's 10% tariffs on imports, including diamonds. An even bigger 27% tariff on Indian exports to the United States has been delayed for 90 days as the Trump administration negotiates trade deals. But even the 10% cut in profits is hurting.